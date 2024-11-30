Saturday Morning News – November 30

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 13 overnight.
- Sunday – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.
- Tonight..Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 13 overnight.
- Sunday..Cloudy with 40%t chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon.
