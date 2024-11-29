The Wahkohtowin Innovation Centre Invites You to the 2025 Indigenous Lands Symposium

The Wahkohtowin Innovation Centre is excited to announce the 2025 Indigenous Lands Symposium (ILS), scheduled to take place February 3–7, 2025, at the Delta Sault Ste. Marie Waterfront Hotel. This transformative annual event will bring together Indigenous leaders, land stewards, government representatives, and industry professionals to address critical issues in land stewardship, conservation, and cultural revitalization.

Building on the success of past gatherings, the 2025 ILS is poised to be the largest and most impactful yet, with attendees from across Canada and beyond. Delegates will explore key themes including traditional land management practices, climate resilience, and innovative technologies for sustainable land use.

Key Highlights of the 2025 ILS

Inspiring Keynote Speakers: Hear from Indigenous leaders and environmental experts championing land stewardship and cultural preservation.

Interactive Workshops: Participate in hands-on sessions focused on practical tools, techniques, and strategies for land management and community development.

Networking Opportunities: Build relationships with like-minded individuals, forging partnerships to support Indigenous land management goals.

Cultural Experiences: Engage in meaningful cultural activities celebrating Indigenous knowledge and traditions.

Why the ILS Matters

The Indigenous Lands Symposium empowers participants to learn, collaborate, and take action on critical topics affecting Indigenous lands and communities. It provides a platform for knowledge sharing and innovation, advancing the conservation economy while honoring traditional ecological knowledge.

“The ILS is more than a gathering; it is a movement to ensure Indigenous voices lead the way in sustainable land stewardship and cultural revitalization,” said David Flood, General Manager of Wahkohtowin Development.

Join Us!

Registration is now open for the 2025 ILS. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with a growing network of land stewards and conservation advocates.

Visit www.wahkohtowin.com/indigenous-lands-symposium-2025 or contact: Shah Mohamed ([email protected]) 705 406 3459, or Isabelle Allen ([email protected]) for media inquiries and sponsorship opportunities respectively.

About Wahkohtowin Development

Wahkohtowin Development is an Indigenous-led social enterprise located in Northeastern Ontario dedicated to sustainable resource management, cultural revitalization, and empowering First Nations communities. Through initiatives like the ILS, Wahkohtowin fosters collaboration and leadership to create a thriving conservation economy.