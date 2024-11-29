Intense Lake effect snow squalls (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

Lake effect snow squalls in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

5:28 PM EST Friday 29 November 2024

Intense snow squalls off of Lake Superior will move north into the area this evening and continue through Saturday evening. The heaviest snow squalls are expected near Agawa Bay and along highway 17.

Travel is expected to be difficult to nearly impossible at times under these snow squalls. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Road closures are possible.

If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to getprepared.gc.ca.

