Intense Lake effect snow squalls (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

Lake effect snow squalls in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

5:28 PM EST Friday 29 November 2024

Intense snow squalls off of Lake Superior will continue through Saturday night. Travel is expected to be difficult to nearly impossible at times under these snow squalls. As is common with snow squalls, snowfall amounts will be highly variable with some areas capable of receiving an additional 60 cm. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Road closures are possible. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.

