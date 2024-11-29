Breaking News

Friday Morning News – November 29

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Periods of light snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy with
      30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High -2. Wind chill -10 this morning and -5 this afternoon.
    • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind
      northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -6. Wind chill near -3.
    • Saturday – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -3. Wind chill -13 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – Periods of light snow. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High -3. Wind chill near -13.
    • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -7. Wind chill near -14.
    • Saturday – Periods of light snow. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High m-3. Wind chill -14 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.

 

