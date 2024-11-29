Friday Morning News – November 29

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Periods of light snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy with
30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High -2. Wind chill -10 this morning and -5 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind
northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -6. Wind chill near -3.
- Saturday – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -3. Wind chill -13 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Periods of light snow. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High -3. Wind chill near -13.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -7. Wind chill near -14.
- Saturday – Periods of light snow. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High m-3. Wind chill -14 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.
