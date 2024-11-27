Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – November 27

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High -2. Wind chill -13 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill near -12.
    • Thursday – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Flurries beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1. Wind chill -11 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -2. Wind chill -15 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -7. Wind chill near -14.
    • Thursday..Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill -14 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon.

 

