Wednesday Morning News – November 27

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High -2. Wind chill -13 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill near -12.
- Thursday – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Flurries beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1. Wind chill -11 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -2. Wind chill -15 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -7. Wind chill near -14.
- Thursday..Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill -14 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon.
