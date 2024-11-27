Letter – Iris Place is Moving

Hi Brenda,
I would like to update everyone on the tentative plans for our move to the new location.
We will be moving to 96 Broadway ave. (“the food bank building”). If everything goes smoothly, we will be closing our current location on Friday, December 20th after our Christmas Luncheon (members/invitation only).
Services will not be available for 2 weeks.
We will reopen our doors at the new location to all of our members Monday January 6th, 25 at 9 a.m.
Thank you to everyone who is working hard to make this move happen. Any changes in plans will be posted.
Michelle Richardson
