Tuesday Morning News – November 26

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind
chill -7 this morning.
- Tonight..Periods of light snow ending near midnight then cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 10 overnight.
- Wednesday – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries late in the
afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 12 in
the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today..Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.
- Tonight – Periods of light snow ending before morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 14 overnight.
- Wednesday – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Periods of light snow beginning late in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early in the afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
