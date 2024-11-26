Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – November 26

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind
      chill -7 this morning.
    • Tonight..Periods of light snow ending near midnight then cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 10 overnight.
    • Wednesday – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries late in the
      afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 12 in
      the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today..Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.
    • Tonight – Periods of light snow ending before morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 14 overnight.
    • Wednesday – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Periods of light snow beginning late in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early in the afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Brenda Stockton
