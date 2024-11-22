SSM OPP – Employee Charged with Theft after Failing to Return Work Truck

An individual is facing a criminal charge after failing to return a work truck as planned. On November 19, 2024, at approximately 1:22 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call for a stolen vehicle. The complainant reported that an employee had failed to return a work truck and could not be reached after multiple attempts.

Officers located the vehicle on Highway 17 near Pumpkin Point Road. With assistance from Batchewana First Nation Police Service and Garden River Anishinabek Police Service, a traffic stop was conducted. Investigation confirmed the vehicle was stolen, and the vehicle driver, Scott BAKER, 37 years-of-age, of Port Carling was arrested and charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 13, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie.