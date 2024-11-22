SE OPP Wawa – Man arrested after crashing into residence

Superior East Wawa Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charge driver of stolen vehicle with multiple offences.

On November 20, 2024, at approximately 10:30 p.m. police were advised of a stolen truck and trailer in the Town of Wawa. Several more calls were received that a truck and trailer had crashed into a residence on Toronto Ave. OPP arrived at the scene a short time afterwards and arrested the driver. It was also learned that another house and hydro pole had been struck on the same street. Wawa Ambulance and Fire also assisted, and the driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Glen CAMPBELL, 40-years-old from Thunder Bay was charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Theft over $5000

Mischief over $5000 – three counts

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Take motor vehicle without consent

Careless driving – three counts

Driving under suspension – three counts

Drive motor vehicle with no licence

The accused was held in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Sault Ste Marie Bail Court on November 21, 2024.