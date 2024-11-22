Nipigon OPP – Man arrested in Construction Site Theft

A 63-year-old male has been arrested for theft and possession of stolen property from a local construction site.

On November 18, 2024, members from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of stolen equipment and tools from the Taranis Construction site located in Lyon Township. After further investigation, officers with assistance from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at a residence in Red Rock, ON on November 19, 2024.

As a result, Giuseppe ABATECOLA, 63-years-old of Red Rock was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with

Theft Over $5000.00

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000.00

He was released from custody and scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Nipigon.

If you observe suspicious activity or have any information related to stolen property, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.