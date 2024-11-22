Hydro One and nine First Nation partners break ground on Waasigan Transmission Line project

Today, Hydro One Inc. (Hydro One) and nine First Nation partners, joined by municipal leaders, officially broke ground on the Waasigan Transmission Line project. This important milestone is the result of several years of collaboration and engagement with Indigenous communities, government agencies, local organizations, interest groups and community residents.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone with our partners in northwest Ontario. Electricity is the backbone of the economy and once built, the Waasigan Transmission Line will energize life for customers, communities, businesses and industry in the region for years to come,” said David Lebeter, President and CEO, Hydro One. “Waasigan changed the way we build new large-scale transmission line projects with the launch of our industry-leading 50-50 equity partnership model. It’s an example of the progress we can achieve when we listen, build meaningful partnerships, work together and do things differently. We look forward to our continued collaboration as we get this critical line built.”

Through Hydro One’s 50-50 equity partnership model, First Nation partners have agreements in place to invest a 50 per cent equity stake in the transmission line component of the Waasigan Transmission Line project. The nine First Nation partners include Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation and eight First Nation communities represented by Gwayakocchigewin Limited Partnership (GLP).

“This day marks a major achievement for Gwayakocchigewin Limited Partnership. We have worked tirelessly over the past several years with our community Elders, leadership and members to ensure that this project respected our Anishinaabe teachings, protected our cultural values and would be undertaken in a way to protect and preserve our land for all future generations to come,” said Daniel Morriseau, President, GLP. “Today we stand together proudly as partnering First Nations to reflect on all we have been able to achieve and give thanks to all of our community members who have contributed to the success of this project along the way, including those that are no longer with us. We will continue to work with our partners to develop the project in a good way and look forward to seeing our communities and people benefit as the project advances.”

The GLP First Nation communities include Eagle Lake First Nation, Fort William First Nation, Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation, Lac Seul First Nation, Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation, Ojibway Nation of Saugeen, Seine River First Nation and Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation.

The Independent Electricity System Operator predicts demand for electricity will increase approximately 75 per cent across Ontario by 2050. Once built, the Waasigan Transmission Line is expected to bring an additional 350 megawatts of clean electricity to the northwest. This increase is enough to power the city of Thunder Bay, twice. Construction of the line is expected to create 400 new jobs and support community, economic and industry growth, including mining and forestry operations.

Phase one is a new double-circuit 230 kilovolt transmission line from Lakehead Transformer Station (TS) in Shuniah to Mackenzie TS in Atikokan, with a targeted in-service date as close to the end of 2025 as possible. Phase two consists of a new single-circuit 230 kilovolt transmission line from Mackenzie TS to Dryden TS in Dryden with targeted in-service in 2027.

The construction work will be performed by our Engineering, Procurement and Construction partner Valard Construction LP (Valard). Valard works with Indigenous communities in procurement and employment and demonstrates excellence in execution, while maintaining the highest health, safety and environmental standards.

Daniel Morriseau, President GLP quote, Ojibwe translation: Noongom gichi-apiitendaagwadoon oko-anokiiwinanan Gwayakocchigewin okochigewinan. Gabeya’ii zhigwa daso-biboon gidazhiikaamin wiiji’inangwaa Getaadiziwaad, gaye Ogimaakaanag, Endanakiiwaad odishkoniganiwaan, wewenji ji-nisidawinaagwak Anishinaabezhitwaawinan, weweni ji-ani-nisidawinaagwak Anishinaabezhitwaawinan ogowe bijiinag ge-ani-niigaaniitamawaad. Noongom giwiijigaabawitaadimin oko-maamawi-miigwechiwitaagoziyang ogowe gaa-wiidanokiimangwaa gaye aazha gaa-gii-aandakiiwaad ezhi-miigwechiwenimangwaa. Geyaabi go giga-anokiitaamin gegoo ge-ani-izhi-minoseg ji-mookinaagwakin ji-anokiiwaad ogowe ishkoniganing gaa-onjiiwaad geyaabi nawaj da-naagwadoon anokiiwinan.

“Ontario needs to generate, store and transmit more power as we face unprecedented growth. It is a priority for our government to move with speed to expand and connect clean and affordable energy to our northern communities,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Electrification. “We are proud to see Hydro One and nine First Nation partners on this project that will connect our farthest communities to clean and reliable power for years to come, while strengthening the grid in the north and creating more jobs and opportunity for generations to come.”

“Demand for electricity will only continue to rise as we scale to meet the needs of growing communities across the province,” said Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy Intensive Industries. “It’s great to see Hydro One and nine First Nation partners work together to develop and build critical infrastructure that will benefit the economy in northwest Ontario for years to come.”

“The Waasigan Transmission Line project will bring more power to the region, when and where it’s needed,” said Kevin Holland, Member of Provincial Parliament for Thunder Bay-Atikokan. “We look forward to seeing local economies and communities grow and thrive with the increase of clean and reliable electricity.”

“The Waasigan Transmission Line is going to bring more clean, reliable energy to Shuniah and all of northwest Ontario,” said Wendy Landry, Mayor of Shuniah. “The increase in power will allow local businesses to grow and bring more economic opportunities to our community.”

“After years of working together with Hydro One to develop plans for the Waasigan Transmission Line, it’s exciting to see the project enter construction,” said Rob Ferguson, Mayor of Atikokan. “Once built, it’s going to help our residents and businesses grow and thrive.”

“Northwest Ontario is growing quickly, as are our energy needs,” said Jack Harrison, Mayor of Dryden. “The Waasigan Transmission Line will be a key asset in meeting those needs now and in the future, and I’m excited that construction has begun on this critical infrastructure.”

“Valard is proud to mark the groundbreaking of the Waasigan Transmission Line, a project that not only showcases our construction expertise in northwest Ontario but also underscores the strength of the relationships we have built across the region,” said Carey Kostyk, President, Valard Construction LP. “Our commitment to this project remains steadfast in creating employment opportunities, driving economic growth, and contributing to the generational betterment of Indigenous communities. This project will be built as a testament to our shared vision for a sustainable and prosperous future for all.”