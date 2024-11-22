Friday Morning News – November 22nd

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 6. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of drizzle or flurries changing to 40% chance of flurries overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Low zero.
- Saturday – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle. High plus 5.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of drizzle or flurries changing to 40% chance of flurries overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h before morning. Low -2. Wind chill -7 overnight.
- Saturday – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High zero. Wind chill -8 in the morning.
News Tidbits:
- Should you be doing some holiday shopping in the Soo on December 4th, you may wish to visit Pino’s parking lot from 5-8 p.m. The Coke Holiday Truck will be parked there and Coke and Pino’s staff will be collecting donations for St. Vincent’s.
- The OPP kicked-off the Provincial Festive R.I.D.E. campaign yesterday, which will be implemented by police services across Ontario during the holiday season. The annual campaign promotes traffic enforcement and raises awareness about the many dangers associated with alcohol- and drug-impaired driving.
- Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon has unveiled its new pluriannual strategic plan for 2025 to 2030. The strategic priorities highlighted in the plan were presented by Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education and Secretary-Treasurer, during a public Board meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
