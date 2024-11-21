Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – November 21

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers or drizzle. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High +4.
    • Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low +2.
    • Friday – Cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High +5.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers or drizzle. Wind
      northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High +3. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle. Wind north 20 km/h
      becoming light early this evening. Low +2.
    • Friday – Cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle. Wind north 20 km/h
      becoming light early in the afternoon. High +5.

News Tidbits:

  • During the inaugural Board meeting on November 19, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon school trustees elected their leaders for the 2024-2025 school year. CSC Nouvelon is proud to announce that Mrs. Suzanne Salituri will continue her mandate as Chair while Mr. Marcel Montpellier will serve as Vice-Chair for the same term.
