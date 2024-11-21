Singh writes to premiers to call for provincial sales tax relief to match GST relief pledge

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has written to premiers asking them to scrap the provincial sales tax on daily essentials and monthly bills, matching his pledge to scrap the federal GST on home heating, internet and mobile bills, diapers, kids’ clothes and grab-and-go grocery items.

“Working people are being gouged every time they pay their cell phone bill or stop at the grocery store to grab something for dinner. And the more greedy CEOs hike prices, the more tax you pay. Justin Trudeau is letting us all down by taxing life’s essentials,” said Singh.

“People need relief and they need it now. I’m asking Canada’s premiers to join me in taking better care of people by scrapping the sales tax on daily essentials and monthly basics. My tax-free essentials pledge plus provincial sales tax relief would go a long way to giving people some breathing room.”

Singh’s letters also argue that the work to tackle the root cause of high prices—corporate greed—requires more action. To start, an NDP government will fund its GST cut with an excess profit tax paid by very large corporations that hike their profit margins. Excess profit or windfall taxes are used world-wide, including in the United Kingdom, Spain and Australia and have been used in Canada.

“The Conservatives want to take from people to feed corporate greed. I want to collect more from the largest corporations to help families feed themselves. Conservatives cut, and people pay for it. If Poilievre axes the Canada Child Benefit, families could lose more than $600 per month. When they scrap the NDP’s dental care program, millions of working families and seniors will lose $1,200 per year,” said Singh.

“In Canada, a decent job should fill your fridge, put clothes on your kid’s back, cover all your bills and still leave enough left over to save for a vacation. That Canadian dream is fading – and it’s because we’ve had decades of governments helping CEOs and billionaires on Bay street at our expense. It’s time for the people to have a government that delivers for the rest of us.”