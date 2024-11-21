Manitoulin OPP assist Anishinabek Police Service (APS) with Impaired Driver – UPDATED

On November 2, 2024, the OPP assisted and Anishinabek Police Service (APS) officers who located a driver passed out in the driver’s seat of a white pickup truck. The driver was subsequently arrested and charged with impaired by drug and possession of Schedule I substance. He was also issued a 90-day Automatic Driver’s Licence Suspension and vehicle towed.

On November 20, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was on general patrol when the same white pickup truck was observed and it was being operated by the suspended driver. A subsequent traffic stop was conducted on Hillside Drive South and the driver was arrested. The pickup truck was also towed and impounded.

Raymond YOUNG, 33-years-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Driving while under suspension – two counts

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 19, 2025.

The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) with an impaired investigation which resulted in one person being arrested and charged.

On November 2, 2024 at approximately 1:30 p.m., APS officers located a driver passed out in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck. The driver was subsequently arrested and upon further investigation, officers located suspected crack cocaine. An OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) assisted with the investigation for further testing.

As a result, the driver, Raymond YOUNG, 33-years-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Operation while impaired

Possession of Schedule I Substance

The pickup truck was towed and impounded for seven days, and the driver’s licence was suspended.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on December 2, 2024.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.