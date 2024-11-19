Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation votes YES in NWMO Willingness Vote

Members of Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) voted in a willingness decision/referendum to determine if the Nation will progress into a site characterization process for NWMO’s proposed Deep Geological Repository (DGR) in WLON’s traditional territory.

For over a decade, Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation has been involved in discussions and information sharing through a “Learn More Agreement” with the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (www.nwmo.ca). This has enabled WLON’s members and leadership to thoroughly examine what potentially hosting a DGR could mean to the community.

WLON’s Chief and Council accepted the responsibility to learn about the NWMO process as a matter of principle. Chief Clayton Wetelainen announced: “Our Nation has spoken and the outcome was YES. We have been involved in this process for over 12 years and our members have decided to continue on this path. As Anishinaabe we have a sacred relationship with the land. We belong to the land, and we have a sacred duty to protect the land for all our relations and for generations yet to come.”

Pending the NWMO site selection decision, WLON’s yes vote reflects the Nation’s commitment to thoroughly explore the project’s feasibility through a rigorous regulatory process that upholds WLON’s Anishinaabe laws and values. The yes vote does not signify approval of the project; rather, it demonstrates the Nation’s willingness to enter the next phase of in-depth environmental and technical assessments, to determine safety and site suitability.

WLON’s Chief and Council issued the following statement: “It may take a decade for NWMO to finalize their plan, complete the necessary studies and assessments, and obtain permits. This is just the beginning of a long process, and our Nation will be leading every step of the way. WLON is committed to prioritizing safety and environmental protection throughout this process.”

About WLON

Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) is a proud, progressive and resilient nation with strong roots in our Anishinaabe culture and the history of our people. Our community of approximately 1100 Manomin People have a strong cultural identity rooted in the seasonal rhythms of the sacred plant as designed by Creator. As Anishinaabe, we view the land not simply as a resource but as alive and imbued with Spirit, just as all living beings are. The relationship between the Anishinaabe and Aki (Earth) is deeply spiritual and forms the foundation of Anishinaabe laws and governance. Every action we take on Aki, whether it’s harvesting wild rice, fishing, or using stones to build, must be done with respect for the Spirit of the land and the those who share it with us. We are not only caretakers of the land for ourselves but for all inhabitants and for all generations to come.