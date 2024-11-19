Join us as we open the doors to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at the Cambrian Mall!

Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie and Area is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its ReStore at 44 Great Northern Avenue on November 19th, 2024. Having relocated from 32 White Oak Drive in early November the charity soft launched its ReStore operations on November 4th. The team has worked over the past weeks to stock the shelves with great products and quality donations.

The community is invited to come at 10 am on Tuesday, November 19th to explore and shop at the ReStore. Light refreshments and cupcakes will be available. And the first 50 customers will receive gift bags as a token of appreciation. Door crasher sales throughout the day. The ReStore entrance is off Willow Avenue near the Cambrian Mall food court and Rome’s Independent Grocers. Store hours are 10 am to 5.30 pm for shopping, and 10 am to 4.30 pm for donation drop offs. The ReStore offers local residents and businesses a place to donate and purchase quality new and used furniture, with all revenue supporting Habitat for Humanity’s operations and build projects.

Why shop at the ReStore?

Unbeatable Savings: In today’s challenging economic climate, finding affordable home goods can feel like a daunting task. At the ReStore, customers can save up to 50% on a wide range of items, from furniture and appliances to building materials and home décor. With prices this low, the community is able to reduce the cost of essential household goods during a time when affordability is top of mind. Also, there is no tax on any purchases!

Social Responsibility: By shopping at ReStore, customers get a great bargain – but, it makes a positive difference in the community. Every dollar spent at ReStore goes directly towards funding Habitat for Humanity’s charitable works, allowing staff and volunteers to continue building homes and transforming lives through affordable homeownership.

Shop, Volunteer, Donate: The slogan says it all – ReStore is more than just a store; it’s a hub of community engagement. Whether it’s a customer shopping for treasures, volunteering your time, or a community member donating gently used items, every contribution directly impacts the mission. Now more than ever Habitat for Humanity needs the community’s support to make homeownership a reality for families in need. Unlike many other charities, ReStores cover all overhead costs, ensuring that 100% of every donation received goes directly into our charitable programs. This transparency and efficiency mean donors can support us with confidence, knowing that their contribution is making a meaningful impact where it’s needed most.

“On behalf of the Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste Marie & Area Board of Directors I would like to thank our dedicated staff, volunteers, donors and sponsors and welcome everyone to our long-awaited new ReStore. We welcome our community to shop, donate and volunteer with us to continue our mission to make affordable homeownership possible in our community. We look forward to increasing our impact with more and more Habitat partner families, starting with 5 new families in 2025. I’d like to celebrate the innovative and dedicated leadership of our spectacular CEO Katie Blunt, who brings us all together in one place. Thank you to each and every member of the Habitat family!” notes Allyson Schmidt, Board Chair.

The Cambrian Mall site was chosen for its large square footage, visibility, parking and proximity to bus transportation, which will make it easier for people to access the store. It also has a drop-off area for large donations and a workshop for furniture repairs. Both the store entrance and the donation centre can be found along Willow Avenue. For further updates, be sure to follow us at Habitat for Humanity SSMA on Instagram (@habitatforhumaniryssm) and Facebook (@hfhssma). If you are interested in donating, volunteering, or sponsoring our upcoming build please visit our website at www.habitatsault.ca for more information.

About Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie and Area

Founded in 2002, Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area is a non-profit community-based organization working towards a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. HFHSSMA offers a sustainable solution to the housing crisis facing our communities by mobilizing volunteers and community partners to build affordable housing and promoting home ownership.