East Algoma OPP – 49th impaired charge in 2024 Laid

On November 16, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted by Mississauga First Nation Police Service responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Granary Lake Road in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined a car failed to negotiate a corner on Granary Lake Road and continued to travel through the bush striking a tree. The driver then left the scene looking for assistance and walked to the complainant’s residence on Magog Lake Road.

Police attended the collision scene to confirm that there were no other occupants in the vehicle. They then attended the complainant’s residence and while speaking to the driver determined alcohol had been consumed.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital in Blind River via Algoma Paramedic Services.

As a result of the investigation, Kaylem DAYBUTCH, 23 years-of-age from Mississauga First Nation was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 2, 2025.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol and drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, please call 9-1-1.