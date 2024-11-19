East Algoma OPP – Driver arrested at traffic stop

On November 17, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was on patrol in the Town of Blind River. At approximately 9:30 p.m., police observed a westbound white car travelling at a high rate of speed on Causley Street and initiated a traffic stop. A query revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant from the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS).

The East Algoma OPP assisted with the execution of the warrant for: Failing to attend court-as per undertaking. The driver will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury at a later date.

Shawn BENTLEY, 36 years-of-age from Sudbury was charged with:

Driving while under suspension

Speeding

Driver fail to surrender licence

Everyone has a role to play in keeping our roads safe. The OPP is committed to addressing behaviours that place drivers, passengers and other road users at risk.