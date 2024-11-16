Breaking News

SSM OPP – Neighbour Dispute Escalates into Criminal Charges

A neighbour dispute escalated to criminal charges for one individual after police were called to a residence in Goulais River. On November 8, 2024, at approximately 11:17 p.m., officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police responded to a weapons occurrence on Robertson Lake Road. The complainant reported that their neighbour had threatened to shoot their dogs, then had approached them with a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, Jason HAMPLEMAN, 31 years-of-age, of Goulais River was arrested and charged with:

  • Uttering threats – injure animal
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Failure to comply with release order

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently remanded into custody.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*