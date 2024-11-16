SSM OPP – Neighbour Dispute Escalates into Criminal Charges

A neighbour dispute escalated to criminal charges for one individual after police were called to a residence in Goulais River. On November 8, 2024, at approximately 11:17 p.m., officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police responded to a weapons occurrence on Robertson Lake Road. The complainant reported that their neighbour had threatened to shoot their dogs, then had approached them with a firearm.
As a result of the investigation, Jason HAMPLEMAN, 31 years-of-age, of Goulais River was arrested and charged with:
- Uttering threats – injure animal
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Failure to comply with release order
The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently remanded into custody.
