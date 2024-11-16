SSM OPP – Multiple Complaints Lead to Charges against Impaired Driver

Multiple traffic complaints from concerned road users helped police locate a driver believed to be impaired by drugs.

On November 13, 2024, at approximately 5:17 p.m., officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began receiving multiple traffic complaints of a vehicle that was driving in a dangerous manner on Highway 17 east of Sault Ste. Marie. Witnesses reported the vehicle braking irregularly, greatly fluctuating its speed, turning on and off its four-way flashers, passing vehicles on the shoulder, and tailgating. Police located the vehicle on Black Road in Sault Ste. Marie, and initiated a traffic stop.

During their interaction with the driver, police formed grounds to believe the driver’s ability to operate a vehicle was impaired. As a result, Gilles BELZIL, 54 years-of-age, of Grande Prairie, Alberta, was arrested and charged with:

Dangerous operation – two counts

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Refusal to comply with demand

Drive vehicle with Cannabis readily available

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently released by the Ontario Court of Justice with a return court date of December 9, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The public is always encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they observe a possible impaired driver. The Sault Ste. Marie OPP appreciates the efforts of those who called to report the dangerous driving behaviour of this individual. Thank you for helping us keep our roads safer for everyone.