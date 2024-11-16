Saturday Morning News – November 16

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low
plus 3.
- Sunday – Showers. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40
gusting to 60 late in the afternoon. High 8.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low plus 3.
- Sunday – Showers. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 8.
News Tidbits:
- If you are travelling through to Thunder Bay or As of November 25th to December 11th, remember that the Nipigon Husky will be shut down to renovation. The parking lot will be gated off.
- It’s not an excuse to pay your electric bill – The Ontario Energy Board advises that the Winter Disconnection Ban is now in effect. Residential customers cannot be disconnected by their electricity or natural gas utility for non-payment between the period of November 15, 2024, and April 30, 2025.
- Don’t forget! The annual Fall By-Hands Festival is happening today. You can get many great things, but my favourite is a couple of jars of George’s Beets. He canned quite a few so you can splurge and get one for now, and one for Christmas! The By-Hands is from 11 – 3 at the MMCC.
