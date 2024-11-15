Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 15

This Sunday our scriptures will be
- Daniel 12: 1-3;
- Mark 13:1-8 and
- Hebrews 10: 11-25.
Our service will be shared with St. John’s United in Marathon.
Please Remember
The wreaths are all laid now
To pay homage to the dead
The grey of the cold November day
Is slashed with poppy red.
A special group of people march
Led by a piping band,
Remnants of a once great host
That fought to save our land.
Their backs are bowed, their limbs are weak,
But their heads are held with pride
And their faces shine with dignity,
As they march for those who died.
A small child watches from her mother’s arms.
Her face is solemn but aglow.
: These people fought as Grampy fought
In a great war long ago.
Today they honour fallen friends
Who died for us in far-off lands.”
And as the crowds applaud the vets,
The child claps her mittened hands.
One day, too soon, they will be gone
These aging warriors brave.
Who will be left to tell the tale
Of the precious gift they gave?
So parents, teach your children well,
To observe the memory
Of those who died and those who lived
To keep our country free.
By Carrie Surette – Nov.12.1999
