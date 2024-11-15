Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 15

This Sunday our scriptures will be

Daniel 12: 1-3;

Mark 13:1-8 and

Hebrews 10: 11-25.

Our service will be shared with St. John’s United in Marathon.

Please Remember

The wreaths are all laid now

To pay homage to the dead

The grey of the cold November day

Is slashed with poppy red.

A special group of people march

Led by a piping band,

Remnants of a once great host

That fought to save our land.

Their backs are bowed, their limbs are weak,

But their heads are held with pride

And their faces shine with dignity,

As they march for those who died.

A small child watches from her mother’s arms.

Her face is solemn but aglow.

: These people fought as Grampy fought

In a great war long ago.

Today they honour fallen friends

Who died for us in far-off lands.”

And as the crowds applaud the vets,

The child claps her mittened hands.

One day, too soon, they will be gone

These aging warriors brave.

Who will be left to tell the tale

Of the precious gift they gave?

So parents, teach your children well,

To observe the memory

Of those who died and those who lived

To keep our country free.

By Carrie Surette – Nov.12.1999