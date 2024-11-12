SE OPP Chapleau – Arrest made after vehicle found in ditch

One person was arrested and charged after police responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the ditch.

On October 30, 2024, at approximately 2:39 a.m., the Superior East Chapleau detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 129, Reaney Township, south of Hwy 667.

OPP arrived a short time later and while speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed and an arrest was made. The driver did not require medical attention and was then transported to Chapleau detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Todd WOODS, 46 years-of-age, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chapleau on November 25, 2024.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The driver did not require medical attention.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.