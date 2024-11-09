Marathon OPP – Charges Laid after Search Warrant Executed

Three individuals are facing drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the Town of Marathon.

On November 7, 2024, members from the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Marathon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), and the OPP Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at an address on Howe Street in the Town of Marathon.

Police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and other offence-related items.

Joshua BEDARD, 40-years-old of Marathon, ON has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine – two counts

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Possess unmarked cigarettes

Jacques BEDARD, 64-years-old and Gertrude WALSH, 64-years-old, both of Marathon, ON have been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine – two counts

Possess unmarked cigarettes

All three accused have been released from custody and will appearing on January 22, 2025 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon to answer to the above charges.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.