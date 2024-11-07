Thursday Morning News – November 7

Weather:
- Wawa:
- Today – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches
dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h then increasing
to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening.
Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light after midnight. Wind
becoming west 20 before morning. Low plus 1.
- Friday – Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming
light late in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
- Today – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – Cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 early
this morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers before morning.
Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 1.
- Friday – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the morning and early
in the afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming
light late in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
- Today – Cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 early
News Tidbits:
- Good news for those aspiring a career in nursing. A new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has been established at Carleton University in Ottawa, with the expectation of adding 200 new nurses each year.
