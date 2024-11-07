East Algoma OPP – Person arested for arson

On November 7, 2024, at approximately 12:30 a.m. police were called to a residence on Axmith Avenue regarding an arson. The complainant reported that a known family member had poured gasoline on the house and threatened to burn it down. When police arrived, the person had fled on foot to a residence on Baily Lane. The person was subsequently arrested at that location a short time after.
Raymond YOUNG, 33-years-old from Elliot Lake was charged with: Arson – damage to property.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 7, 2024.
