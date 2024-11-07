East Algoma OPP – Employee charged after money went missing

A tenant at the home was victim to theft of cash from their room approximately three weeks prior. On November 2, the tenant left their room for breakfast, but this time activated a camera. A retirement home employee was caught entering the tenant’s room unauthorized and going through drawers and a wallet. The tenant reported the matter to the retirement home administrative director and the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were later called. The employee was subsequently arrested on November 5.

Jamie-Lynn JONCAS, 42-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Break, enter a place with intent to commit indictable offence

Criminal breach of trust

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 12, 2024.