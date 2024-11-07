Hiking and Nature-themed Trivia Fundraiser for Voyageur Trail Association

The Voyageur Trail Association (VTA) is holding a Hiking and Nature-themed Trivia Fundraiser on Sunday, November 24, 2024, starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Players can sign up as a team of 4 to 6 members, or be assigned to a team. The event is being held via Zoom, so people can join from anywhere via computer link. Entry fee is $10 per person. Proceeds will support new trail infrastructure projects.

Half the proceeds will support new trail infrastructure initiatives, and half will go to the charity of choice of the winning team. Winning team members will receive a VTA membership, which includes trail maps for 500 km of hiking trails between Blind River and Nipigon.

Registration closes November 21. Visit the Bulletin Board on the VTA website (www.voyageurtrail.ca) or email [email protected] to sign up.

Everyone is welcome to stay after the trivia event for the VTA Annual General Meeting, which will begin around 8:00 p.m.

Since 1973, the VTA has worked with volunteers and partner organizations towards completing a continuous hiking trail from Sudbury to Thunder Bay, paralleling the rugged Northern Ontario shores of Lake Huron and Lake Superior. This hiking trail is part of the Trans Canada Trail network.