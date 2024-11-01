Ontario Marks Woman Abuse Prevention Month

Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, issued the following statement:

“November is Woman Abuse Prevention Month, an opportunity to raise awareness of gender-based violence and to take a stand against this heinous crime in all its forms. Sadly, one in three Canadian women will experience at least one incident of physical or sexual violence in her lifetime.

Ontario is working to end these unacceptable acts of violence by holding offenders accountable through the justice system and supporting survivors and their families to heal and rebuild their lives. Ontario continues to call on the federal government to urgently amend the Criminal Code and protect public safety by removing bail availability for violent offenders, including those charged with intimate partner violence and human trafficking.

That’s why we are investing a total of $1.4 billion over four years as part of Ontario’s four-year action plan to prevent and address gender-based violence. This funding is complemented by an additional $162 million over the same period through an agreement with the federal government under the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

In addition, we are continuing to work closely with our Indigenous partners as we implement Pathways to Safety: Ontario’s strategy in response to the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. We are committed to creating an Ontario where all Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people can live safely and securely.

Ontario is also taking a whole-of-government approach to prevent human trafficking, another form of abuse that frequently targets vulnerable women and girls. Through an historic investment of $307 million in our five-year Anti–Human Trafficking Strategy, we are raising awareness, protecting victims, supporting survivors, and holding offenders accountable. Earlier this year, we held consultations with survivors of human trafficking, communities, advocacy groups, law enforcement, and other key partners as we build the strategy’s next phase.

Together, we are working toward building an Ontario that is free of gender-based violence and full of opportunities for girls and women.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, visit Ontario.ca/safe to learn about available resources and supports, including crisis lines. Provincial helplines and referral services are free, accessible, confidential, and available 24 hours a day – no matter where you live in Ontario.