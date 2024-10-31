SSM OPP – Charges Laid after Vehicle stopped by Police

Two individuals are facing criminal charges after their vehicle was stopped by police.

On October 28, 2024, at approximately 1:01 p.m., the Batchewana First Nation Police were conducting general patrol when they observed a motor vehicle on August Street owned by a known suspended driver. A traffic stop was conducted and two individuals were located inside the vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle was found to be on conditions to remain outside Batchewana First Nation. The passenger was arrested and a search of the vehicle and both occupants located over 21 grams of suspected Cocaine and less than 1 gram of suspected Fentanyl.

The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Jamie SHARPE, from White River was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I substance – Opioid (other than Heroin)

The passenger of the vehicle, 55-year-old Curtis LEACH, from Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Both accused individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 25, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie.