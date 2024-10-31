Schreiber OPP – Charges Laid after Report of Suspicious Person

At approximately 8:30 pm on October 24, 2024 police responded to a call for assistance at a residence on Kenogami Road. A female in distress entered the residence then abruptly left with four individuals in a vehicle.

Police located the suspect vehicle in Terrace Bay and arrested three people, two with outstanding warrants. Upon search of the motor vehicle, police located suspected cocaine (approximately 30 grams), crack cocaine (approximately 9 grams) and speed tablets.

Following the investigation, Leona JACKO 25 years old, from Marathon has been charged with the following offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – amphetamine

Jason MOSES, 39 years old, of Pays Plat First Nation and Sheldon GULLIFORD, 39 years old of Marathon were both arrested on outstanding warrants.

Two accused were released and one held for bail.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.