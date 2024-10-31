Nipigon OPP – Charges Laid after Report of Possible Impaired Driver

On October 13, 2024, at approximately 1:00pm., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a possible impaired driver near Dorion ON. Officers patrolled the area and observed the suspect vehicle on Black Sturgeon Road.

As a result of the investigation, Norman ESQUEGA 56-years-old, of Thunder Bay has been criminally charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.