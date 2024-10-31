East Algoma OPP – 45th Impaired Charge of 2024 Laid

On October 29, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a residence on Plummer Road in Plummer Additional Township.

Investigation determined a black pick-up truck attended the complainant’s field on the west side of Plummer Road near West Road. The pick-up truck slowly pulled into the field and the driver who appeared to be impaired began yelling at the homeowner. An altercation then ensued between the property owner and the driver who believed that this property was his.

The accused was arrested and transported to Thessalon detachment for further testing and was lodged until sober.

As a result, Hal MCKENDRY, 62 years-of-age from Goulais River was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Enter premises when entry prohibited

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 5, 2024.

The pick-up truck was towed and impounded for seven days with the driver being issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.