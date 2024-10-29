LDHCF Glam for Good

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation has just released details on their Glam for Good fundraiser. Their goal is to raise $24,000 in one night of “absoloute glam”.

These funds are to replace the well used and aging ultrasound machine. In an earlier media release, it was explained that after almost 10 years and 10,000 scans the Aplio 500 is nearing its end. Actually this machine because of its great care it is almost 10 years old at this time.

Tickets are $100 each , or you can purchase a table of eight for $700 – and you can expect a full night of fun: cocktail hour, dinner, dance & snacks at the MMCC! Tickets now available at the Foundation office.