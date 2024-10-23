Wednesday Morning News – October 23rd

Weather:
- Today – Rain showers ending early this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Low plus 1.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- there are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is not yet under control, 1 is being held and 1 is under control. The fire hazard is moderate to high across the southern half of the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low for areas north of the Highway 101 corridor. There is an isolated area of low fire hazard around North Bay.
