Marathon OPP – Charges Laid after Failure to stop at Traffic Stop

The Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person after failing to stop for police as a result of a traffic stop on Highway-17.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on two motor vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway-17 on October 22, 2024 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Both vehicles fled at extremely high speeds. In the interest of public safety, the officers did not engage in a pursuit.

The first vehicle was located a short distance away at which time Kolton PROULX, 23-years-old of Valley East, ON was arrested and charged with:

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation – two counts

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Fail to comply with release order – two counts

Driving while under suspension

The accused remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for today before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.

The second vehicle that fled from police was located a short distance away where the driver fled on foot. Members of the OPP’s Emergency Response Team along with the Thunder Bay Police Service Canine Unit assisted with the search for the driver but were unable to locate the driver.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are reminding members of the public to always ensure their residences and vehicles are locked securely.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Marathon OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).