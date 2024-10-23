Camping over at Pukaskwa Park – Day Trips still Possible

Although the camping season is officially over at Pukaskwa National Park, but you can still enjoy day trips and enjoy the beautiful colours by self-registering at the Kiosk (shown above), and following the instructions to get a day pass. The main park gate will remain open until the snow comes and the road becomes unsafe.
- Boardwalk Beach Trail – 1.2km with 0.2km of boardwalk , 30 minute hike return, Accessible trail; boardwalk and stable gravel surfaces
- Southern Headland Trail – 2.2km , 1 hour 15 minute hike return, Natural surface with built stairs; some obstacles, loose rock and tree roots.
- Manito Miikana – 2km, 1 hour hike return, Natural surface with built stairs; some obstacles, loose rocks and tree roots
- Bimose Kinoomagewnan – 3.7km , 2 hour hike return, Natural surface with built stairs; some obstacles, loose rocks and tree roots
