Camping over at Pukaskwa Park – Day Trips still Possible

Although the camping season is officially over at Pukaskwa National Park, but you can still enjoy day trips and enjoy the beautiful colours by self-registering at the Kiosk (shown above), and following the instructions to get a day pass. The main park gate will remain open until the snow comes and the road becomes unsafe.
  • Boardwalk Beach Trail – 1.2km with 0.2km of boardwalk , 30 minute hike return, Accessible trail; boardwalk and stable gravel surfaces
  • Southern Headland Trail – 2.2km , 1 hour 15 minute hike return, Natural surface with built stairs; some obstacles, loose rock and tree roots.
  • Manito Miikana – 2km, 1 hour hike return, Natural surface with built stairs; some obstacles, loose rocks and tree roots
  • Bimose Kinoomagewnan – 3.7km ,  2 hour hike return, Natural surface with built stairs; some obstacles, loose rocks and tree roots
