Tuesday Morning News – October 22nd

Weather:
- Today – A few showers ending this morning then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning then south 40 gusting to 60. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning late this evening. Wind South 30 km/h gusting to 50, becoming North 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low +4.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is not yet under control, 2 is being held and 5 are under control. The fire hazard is moderate to high across the southern half of the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low for areas north of the Highway 101 corridor. There is an isolated area of low fire hazard around North Bay.
News Tidbits:
- The famous ‘House Hippo’ is back. MediaSmarts has brought back the house hippo – this time to address the rise of AI-generated deepfakes and to encourage everyone to check the information they see online before they share it.
