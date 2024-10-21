Monday Morning News – October 21

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low 10.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 5 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are not yet under control, 1 is being held and 2 are under control. The fire hazard is moderate to high across most of the Northeast Region. There are areas of low fire hazard around North Bay, Chalk River, and north of Kirkland Lake along the Ontario-Quebec border.
News Tidbits:
- If you are headed to Thunder Bay today, there may be some minor traffic delays as Red Rock Indian Band is holding a walk to the Nipigon Bridge in protest of missing excavated materials (and possible ancestorial remains) from the construction of the Canada Parks Administration and Visitor Centre for the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area
- Don’t forget that tomorrow is a registration date for this year’s curling season. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. registration will be held at the MMCCj for curlers, new curlers and spares. For those who are new to curling – don’t hesitate! There are also training sessions planned, and your fellow curlers are always offering helping tips to new curlers.
