Northern Lights Ford is once again holding their annual campaign to “Let’s Scare Hunger Together”. This is a food drive to help the Wawa Community Food Bank by collecting non-perishable items during the month of October.

The goal for this year goal is to fill 3 F-150 truckloads full. In the past it’s been 2 truckloads.

If you bring your donation out to the Northern Lights Dealership you can have their name put in a weekly draw for a $25 gift card!