Saturday Morning News – October 19

Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 13. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 5 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are not yet under control, 1 is being held and 2 are under control. Wawa 17 (WAW017) is a 4.5 hectare wildland fire that is not yet under control. This fire is located southwest of Flat Lake, approximately 11 kilometres west of Regional Road 631 and 32 kilometres southwest of Hornepayne. The fire hazard is moderate to high across most of the Northeast Region. There are areas of low fire hazard around North Bay, Chalk River, and north of Kirkland Lake along the Ontario-Quebec border.
News Tidbits:
- If you go out looking for Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS , you may want to also be on the lookout for Orionid meteors. This year’s Orionids will peak before dawn on Sunday, October 20, and Monday, October 21. The Orionids radiate from a point near the upraised club of the constellation Orion.
- Unfortunately due to low registration numbers, the Mayor and Council Luncheon scheduled for next Wednesday is cancelled.
