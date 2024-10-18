Friday Morning News – October 18

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Partly cloudy before morning with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 9.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is being held and 2 are under control. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region except for areas with a high fire hazard east of Marathon, Sault Ste. Marie, Michipicoten River, Chapleau and Espanola.
News Tidbits:
- The Garry Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre (Sunnybrook) is built and is expected to begin delivering care to patients by January 2025. It features over 120,000 square feet of space, and individuals and families living with complex brain disorders and illnesses will be able to connect to interdisciplinary health care teams from across the brain sciences field in one location, including psychiatry, neurology, imaging, neurosurgery and geriatric medicine to advance the research and treatment of brain disorders and illnesses.
- The governments of Ontario and Canada are investing $64 million in the province’s wildland fire program. This includes contracting four (4) additional helicopters, creating more than 100 additional permanent positions to build leadership and experience, improved access to benefits, and an incentive program to attract and retain staff.
