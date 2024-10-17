Thursday Morning News – October 17

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 7.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- At the time of this update, there are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, and 1 is under control. Chapleau 17 (CHA017) is a 0.1 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located 100 metres west of Woods Lake. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- The LDHC Acute Care Wing is in a respiratory virus outbreak. Masking is now required throughout the facility for all visitors and staff. Patients will continue to be supported by two essential caregivers. General visitors are not permitted at this time until further notice.
