OPP – 11 Deaths Made for a Tragic Thanksgiving Long Weekend

Seven vehicle occupants, a pedestrian and three off-road vehicle riders were killed in Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) jurisdictions, making for a particularly tragic Thanksgiving long weekend on and off the road.

Over and above the fatalities, the safety of road users was jeopardized by thousands of unsafe drivers during one of the busiest weekends of the year on highways and roads.

While the OPP took part in the annual Operation Impact campaign, aggressive drivers posed the most significant risk on roads, with officers laying

4,902 speeding charges,

133 stunt/racing charges,

388 seatbelt law violations,

163 impaired drivers were charged under the Criminal Code charges, and

85 fines were issued for distracted driving.

In total, the OPP laid 8,870 traffic-related charges throughout Ontario over the four-day campaign (October 11-14, 2024).

The motoring public is reminded that complying with all traffic laws can go a long way towards preventing collisions, injuries and fatalities on and off the road.

Operation Impact is led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, under the leadership of its Traffic Safety Committee, in support of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025.