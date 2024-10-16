Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – October 16

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 11. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low +2.

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:

  • There are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is not yet under control, 1 is under control and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.
