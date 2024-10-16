Split the Pot Lottery: More Prizes, More Winners, More Impact!

Split the Pot Lottery is back with more winners than ever! From October 16 to November 27, this collaborative fundraising effort supports 68 participating hospitals across Ontario and offers players 82 total chances to win — 69 chances to win Early Bird prizes totaling $109,000 and 13 chances to win a split of the grand prize payout, estimated to be $1.2 million. The most recent grand prize draw in June saw the grand prize payout climb to $1,156,420.

New ways to win that players can expect with this Split the Pot Lottery:

Weekly Early Bird prizes! Deadlines are every Wednesday with winners announced every Friday to start the weekend with cash!

Every week there are more Early Bird winners — starting with 8 in the first week

The last Early Bird draw is for 31 total winners! One winner will be announced every day in December

The funds raised through Split the Pot Lottery help hospitals across Ontario better serve their communities. The money has been used for vital research, top of the line medical equipment, brand-new hospital beds and more! Your participation means that you’re pouring back into your community — helping the hospitals that help us when we’re most in-need. Even if you don’t win a Split the Pot prize, we all win with better health care in our province.

Lisa E from Kitchener was the luckiest Grand Prize winner from our last program — she took home a cheque for $693,852! A truly life-changing Split the Pot Lottery win, when we asked her about her plans for her winnings, she said: “I’m going to pay off my mortgage, so YAY! And I’m an avid traveler, I’ve always wanted to go to Africa – and so now, that’s going to come true for me. And the rest I’ll put away for retirement.” With Split the Pot, you can choose to direct 100% of net proceeds from your ticket purchase to a specific hospital, or net proceeds from your ticket sale can be shared equally among all 68 hospital partners by selecting “All Participating Hospitals” at checkout. Lisa opted to support Grand River Hospital Foundation, and her reason was: “I think it’s important to support the hospitals in my community and I have some friends right now going through cancer treatments and they’re at Grand River. So, I thought it was important to keep the money in our area.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the Split the Pot website: splitthepot.ca or by calling 1-833-804-6262 to place your order over the phone. All tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, will be eligible for all 69 Early Bird draws, and the Grand Prize draws.

Learn all about Split the Pot Lottery, including ticket prices, prizes, draws, important dates, and rules by going to splitthepot.ca.

