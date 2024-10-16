East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in relation to Amsterdam Road Break-In

On October 16, 2024, at approximately 4:30 a.m. police were called by a resident on Amsterdam Road stating that an unknown man just entered their house with a knife, was acting very erratic, and looked to be high on drugs. Upon police arrival, the man ran out of the residence yelling that there was a bear chasing him. Because of the man’s delusional state and threat to public safety involving a knife in his possession, police safely and effectively arrested him and he was taken to the hospital for assessment.

Lincoln PRZYBILLA-HUNTER, 27-years-old from Orillia was charged with:

Break, enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence (two counts)

Resist Peace Officer

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court on this date.