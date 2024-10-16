Blind River Man wins $2 Million!

Glen Morningstar of Blind River is celebrating after winning an ONTARIO 49 top prize worth $2 million in the September 7, 2024 draw.

Glen, a father and grandfather, has been playing the lottery with OLG for 40 years. He enjoys playing ONTARIO 49, LOTTARIO, LOTTO 6/49, and LOTTO MAX. Glen carefully selects his numbers, which are based on family birthdays. He is ecstatic to be celebrating his first big win and the thrill of becoming a multi-millionaire!

“I was at home when I scanned my ticket on the OLG app. When I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message and the prize amount on the screen, I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t sleep at all that night,” Glen recounted, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall. “I stared at the ticket, telling myself, ‘This can’t be real!’ It was an incredible feeling.”

“I first shared the news with my family. They were shocked and very happy for me,” Glen smiled. “I tell everyone, ‘This is one heck of a retirement package!’ I feel beyond lucky to have won this jackpot.”

Glen plans to save his winnings for his retirement.

ONTARIO 49 is $1 per play and the draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday. Combination Play is available in five-, seven-, eight- and nine-number selections. Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. Visit the ONTARIO 49 page on OLG.ca for more information.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kwik-Way on Causley Street in Blind River.

